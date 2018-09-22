Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the oil and gas development company on Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $11.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $172.52 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $140.31 and a 1-year high of $213.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.91.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

