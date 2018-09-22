Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) will report sales of $155.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.05 million. Pioneer Energy Services reported sales of $117.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full year sales of $609.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.60 million to $625.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $682.71 million per share, with estimates ranging from $650.20 million to $739.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Energy Services.

Get Pioneer Energy Services alerts:

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.84 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PES. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

In other news, Director C John Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,474.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,250. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PES. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 4,813.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 1,026,753 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 11.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,570,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after purchasing an additional 467,418 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,913,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 375,824 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PES traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,471. Pioneer Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.93.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Energy Services (PES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.