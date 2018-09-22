Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND) Holdings Cut by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10,086.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,990,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803,726 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 331,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,593,000 after buying an additional 247,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,233,000 after buying an additional 94,992 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 459.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,071,000 after buying an additional 33,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $102.28 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $107.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th.

