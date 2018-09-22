Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC) Receives $26.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho set a $27.00 target price on Pilgrim’s Pride and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, Director Michael L. Cooper bought 2,500 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 78.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 129,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at about $604,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 221,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.61. 1,552,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,426. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $38.39.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.