Petrofac Limited (PFC) Receives GBX 710.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 710.63 ($9.26).

PFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Petrofac to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.60) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Numis Securities lifted their price target on Petrofac from GBX 700 ($9.12) to GBX 821 ($10.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petrofac to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.47) to GBX 800 ($10.42) in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Petrofac from GBX 550 ($7.16) to GBX 600 ($7.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.07) price target on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

In other news, insider David Davies acquired 15,651 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 639 ($8.32) per share, for a total transaction of £100,009.89 ($130,272.10). Also, insider George J. Pierson acquired 858 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £4,993.56 ($6,504.57).

Petrofac stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 639 ($8.32). 4,032,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. Petrofac has a 52 week low of GBX 345.20 ($4.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 941 ($12.26).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

