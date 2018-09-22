People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) VP Sells $866,154.00 in Stock

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) VP Lee C. Powlus sold 48,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $866,154.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.57 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,023,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,687 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,747,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,844,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,855,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after acquiring an additional 843,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,380,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

