Peel Hunt Lowers Moss Bros Group (MOSB) Price Target to GBX 40

Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB) had its target price cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LON MOSB opened at GBX 40.45 ($0.53) on Friday. Moss Bros Group has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.56).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Moss Bros Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, retails and hires formal wear for men primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail and Hire segments. It sells men's suits, shirts, jackets, trousers, coats, casual wear, ties, and shoes; and accessories, including cufflinks, tie bars, pocket squares and handkerchiefs, bags and luggage, wallets, belts, socks, braces, gift shops, cummerbunds, top hats, scarves, gloves, umbrellas, and suit carriers through branded and outlet stores, and online.

