PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of PBF Energy worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBF. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after buying an additional 75,714 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PBF Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.