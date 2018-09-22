PayDay Coin (PDX) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week

PayDay Coin (CURRENCY:PDX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. PayDay Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $47,337.00 worth of PayDay Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayDay Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00019371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, PayDay Coin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PayDay Coin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000361 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded 73.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MIRQ (MRQ) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About PayDay Coin

PayDay Coin Coin Trading

PayDay Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayDay Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayDay Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayDay Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayDay Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayDay Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.