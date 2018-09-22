Paul James Stoyan Sells 3,500 Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH) Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Paul James Stoyan sold 3,500 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.30, for a total value of C$284,550.00.

Paul James Stoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 14th, Paul James Stoyan sold 2,500 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.50, for a total value of C$203,750.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.05, for a total value of C$410,250.00.

Shares of ENGH stock opened at C$81.38 on Friday. Enghouse Systems Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$50.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th.

ENGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

