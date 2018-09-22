Paul Colborne Acquires 10,000 Shares of Surge Energy Inc (SGY) Stock

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) Director Paul Colborne purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

Paul Colborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 17th, Paul Colborne purchased 2,420 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,953.20.

On Friday, September 7th, Paul Colborne purchased 25,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,000.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, Paul Colborne acquired 25,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,750.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Paul Colborne acquired 411 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,019.28.

On Thursday, June 28th, Paul Colborne acquired 15,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,950.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Paul Colborne acquired 25,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,750.00.

TSE:SGY opened at C$2.56 on Friday. Surge Energy Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$2.76.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$87.09 million for the quarter. Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 18.21%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th were paid a $0.0083 dividend. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SGY shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Monday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.31.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.

