Patrick Pacious Sells 35,350 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) CEO Patrick Pacious sold 35,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,910,365.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,484,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick Pacious also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 18th, Patrick Pacious sold 9,613 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $788,458.26.

CHH traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.20. 551,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $85.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 632,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,783,000 after buying an additional 424,539 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at $26,122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,587,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,032,000 after purchasing an additional 183,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,939,000 after purchasing an additional 99,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,553,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,422,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

