Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on PE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. National Alliance Securities raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $36.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $70,375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,033,063 shares in the company, valued at $254,280,723.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $302,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,600 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,773,328 shares of company stock worth $78,620,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 18.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,439,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $406,938,000 after buying an additional 2,112,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 96.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,608,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,563,000 after buying an additional 4,726,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,895,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,786,000 after buying an additional 1,156,137 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,036,579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $182,788,000 after buying an additional 116,093 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 37.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,783,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $175,113,000 after buying an additional 1,583,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,908,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,242. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.55.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $467.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.02 million. analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

