Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $620,000 Position in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (ENT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 245,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 163,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENT opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.01. The stock has a market cap of $198.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.81. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.59.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $165.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.11 million. Global Eagle Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.86% and a negative return on equity of 370.92%. equities research analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

ENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

