Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Holdings in EMCORE Co. (EMKR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.48% of EMCORE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,371,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,290,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 304,256 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,384,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $4.60 on Friday. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $123.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.29.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 million. research analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMKR. ValuEngine raised shares of EMCORE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of EMCORE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCORE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

EMCORE Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

