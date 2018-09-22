Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $599,000 in Blue Bird Corp (BLBD)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.10% of Blue Bird at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at about $58,345,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 42.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 230,846 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 2.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 235,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 4.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter worth about $4,274,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

In other Blue Bird news, Director Daniel J. Hennessy sold 8,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $183,577.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,577.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Hennessy sold 27,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $636,939.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,410.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLBD opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06. Blue Bird Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $314.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.90 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. equities analysts predict that Blue Bird Corp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and aftermarket parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Buses and Aftermarket Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses, as well as Sigma, a bus for public transportation.

