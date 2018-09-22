Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of OR stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,887. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Osisko gold royalties’s revenue for the quarter was up 640.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.