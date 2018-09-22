Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.
Shares of OR stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,887. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.22.
Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Osisko gold royalties’s revenue for the quarter was up 640.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
About Osisko gold royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.
Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.