Oracle (ORCL) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.43. Oracle has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 15th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $179,137.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,079.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $2,164,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,500 shares of company stock worth $24,732,053. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 304,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,896,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Oracle by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.