Oracle Co. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Oracle in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Zukin now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.04. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

Shares of ORCL opened at $51.10 on Friday. Oracle has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 15th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $2,164,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $179,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,079.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,500 shares of company stock worth $24,732,053. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 304,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,896,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 13.7% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 16.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

