OppenheimerFunds Inc. Purchases 8,861 Shares of HCP, Inc. (HCP)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in HCP were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in HCP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in HCP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in HCP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in HCP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCP. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HCP in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HCP from $28.00 to $23.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HCP in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on HCP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HCP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.28. HCP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.94 million. HCP had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 3.39%. HCP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

