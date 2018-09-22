OppenheimerFunds Inc. Boosts Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,425 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 0.30% of Pitney Bowes worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:PBI opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.03 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 138.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

