OppenheimerFunds Inc. Acquires 1,490,000 Shares of New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) (NGD)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 135.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,590,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490,000 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,615,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 539,254 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) by 2,583.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,697,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,956 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,273,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 350,674 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

NGD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.20 to $1.60 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.42.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.96 on Friday. New Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

