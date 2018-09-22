Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Receives $12.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

OPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Get Opko Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.09. Opko Health has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. equities research analysts forecast that Opko Health will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 90,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $455,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,528,892.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 290,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,811. Corporate insiders own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter worth $141,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 74.3% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 58.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 57,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.