Opescoin Price Reaches $0.0015 (OPES)

Opescoin (CURRENCY:OPES) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Opescoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Opescoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Opescoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opescoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,682.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.16 or 0.03576558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.79 or 0.07145212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00882710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.85 or 0.01813990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00170789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.01833176 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00331918 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Opescoin

Opescoin (CRYPTO:OPES) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2015. Opescoin’s official Twitter account is @Opescoindev

Buying and Selling Opescoin

Opescoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opescoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opescoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opescoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

