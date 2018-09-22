Omicron (OMC) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

Omicron (CURRENCY:OMC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Omicron has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $11.00 worth of Omicron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omicron has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One Omicron coin can now be purchased for $0.0800 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00907239 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001318 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00024455 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001430 BTC.

About Omicron

Omicron is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Omicron’s total supply is 10,140,044 coins. Omicron’s official website is delta.investments . Omicron’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Omicron

Omicron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omicron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omicron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omicron using one of the exchanges listed above.

