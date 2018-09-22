Old National Bancorp (ONB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.10 Million

Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will post sales of $178.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.50 million and the lowest is $177.00 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $154.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $716.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $708.20 million to $724.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $811.99 million per share, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $825.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONB. BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Raymond James lowered Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after buying an additional 100,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

