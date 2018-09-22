Octopus Apollo VCT PLC (OAP3) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

Octopus Apollo VCT PLC (LON:OAP3) declared a dividend on Friday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON OAP3 traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.47 ($0.01). 10,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 45.50 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 62 ($0.81).

About Octopus Apollo VCT

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

