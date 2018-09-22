NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NYMT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NYMT. BidaskClub lowered shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $6.75 price target (up previously from $6.25) on shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $871.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 86.93, a quick ratio of 86.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.47.

NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter. analysts anticipate that NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

