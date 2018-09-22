NumusCash (NUMUS) Tops One Day Volume of $0.00

NumusCash (CURRENCY:NUMUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, NumusCash has traded flat against the US dollar. One NumusCash coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. NumusCash has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of NumusCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00279621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00152823 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.56 or 0.06841366 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009176 BTC.

NumusCash Coin Profile

NumusCash’s official Twitter account is @numuscash and its Facebook page is accessible here

NumusCash Coin Trading

