Novavax (NVAX) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVAX. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.37.

NVAX stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.63, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Novavax has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $547.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,256,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 690,805 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,005,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 590.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 832,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 712,000 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

