NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NWH)

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

NWH stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.17. 60,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,541. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.34 and a 12 month high of C$11.70.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust had a negative return on equity of 36.52% and a negative net margin of 84.85%. The firm had revenue of C$65.25 million during the quarter.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open‐ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objectives are to manage its investments to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash flows through investments in healthcare real estate across the globe; build a diversified, growth‐oriented global portfolio of healthcare properties based on an initial portfolio of investments in Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; capitalize on internal growth and seek accretive healthcare real estate acquisition opportunities in its target international markets, with a focus on Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; grow the value of its assets and maximize the long‐term value of its Trust Units through its management, and provide predictable and growing cash distributions per unit, on a tax‐efficient basis.

