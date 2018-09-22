Northland Power (NPI) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close.

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$26.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.44.

NPI opened at C$22.26 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$21.11 and a 12 month high of C$25.33.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$352.50 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 20.85%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. It generates electricity from thermal, wind, solar, hydro, and biomass power plants. As of December 2017, the company owned or had a net economic interest in power producing facilities with a total capacity of approximately 2,029 megawatts.

