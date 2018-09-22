Northgate’s (NTG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Northgate (LON:NTG) in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.86) price target on shares of Northgate in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 530.60 ($6.91).

Shares of NTG stock opened at GBX 412.40 ($5.37) on Tuesday. Northgate has a 52 week low of GBX 300 ($3.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 575.50 ($7.50).

Northgate (LON:NTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The company reported GBX 34.80 ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 34.10 ($0.44) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Northgate had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Northgate’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th.

Northgate Company Profile

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 53,000 vehicles from 77 locations in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 40,000 vehicles from 24 locations in Spain.

