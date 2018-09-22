Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,745 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,695,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $523,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,151,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,501 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,437,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,711,000 after purchasing an additional 559,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,735,000 after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,119,000 after purchasing an additional 176,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,310,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $390,397.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $391,393.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,203,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,955 shares of company stock valued at $28,384,891. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $106.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.15.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.