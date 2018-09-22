Northern Trust Corp Has $594.79 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,877,069 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 335,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $594,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5,102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 728.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 28,672.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.26.

AMAT stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 58.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

