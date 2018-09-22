Northern Trust Corp Has $564.36 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65,607 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Northrop Grumman worth $564,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 31,477.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 777,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,187.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 439,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,134,000 after purchasing an additional 405,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 153.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,922,000 after purchasing an additional 363,407 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 289.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 408,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,633,000 after purchasing an additional 303,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $99,988,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,328,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,441,190.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.02, for a total value of $319,521.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,612 shares of company stock valued at $10,982,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $306.69 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $278.88 and a 1-year high of $360.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.83.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.