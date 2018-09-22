North West Company Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NWC)

North West Company Inc (TSE:NWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of North West stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$29.22. 180,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,236. North West has a fifty-two week low of C$26.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.90.

North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North West had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of C$503.80 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of North West from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of North West from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of North West from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of North West from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised their target price on shares of North West from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 119 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 6 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 41 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 16 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; and 1 Tim Hortons stand-alone franchise restaurant; 1 Wally's Drug Store; and 2 North West Company Fur Marketing outlets, which offers wild furs, Aboriginal handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

