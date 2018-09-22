Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

NHYDY opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.78. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

