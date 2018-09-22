Norbord (OSB) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$45.66 and last traded at C$45.76, with a volume of 303850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.65.

Specifically, insider Peter Cornelius Wijnbergen sold 3,500 shares of Norbord stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.50, for a total transaction of C$183,750.00.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on Norbord from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.64.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.35 by C$0.13. Norbord had a return on equity of 66.95% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of C$912.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 1st were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

