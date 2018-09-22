Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in SunOpta, Inc. (STKL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,632 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 4.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,019,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,470 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at $3,679,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 10.2% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 398,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at $4,253,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $7.20 on Friday. SunOpta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $319.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

