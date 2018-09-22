Nokia Oyj (NOK) Cut to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.56 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.86.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,583,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 63.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 155.2% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 227,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 138,076 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 584.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,000,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 19.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

