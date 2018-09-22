Nlight (LASR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nlight from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Nlight from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nlight from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nlight has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.25 million. Nlight’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Nlight will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nlight news, insider Scott H. Keeney sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $4,579,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 1,109,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $28,223,568.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,481,622 shares of company stock worth $63,132,464 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,971,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,514,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

