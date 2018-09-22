NiSource (NI) Lowered to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a $26.15 rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,591,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NiSource has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.17.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. equities analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.46%.

In other NiSource news, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 27,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $722,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,515.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,925.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.