Nimiq (NIM) Trading 21.4% Higher Over Last Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Nimiq has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $248,418.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. In the last week, Nimiq has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,697.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.81 or 0.03563679 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.19 or 0.07165920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00912071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.13 or 0.01822475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00170438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.78 or 0.01847165 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00332962 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 3,477,266,991 coins and its circulating supply is 2,161,590,555 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

