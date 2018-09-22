Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,108 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 45,688 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nike were worth $25,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $8,241,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,838,914.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 365,778 shares of company stock valued at $29,131,176. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.65.

NYSE:NKE opened at $85.55 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $86.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nike declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Nike’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

