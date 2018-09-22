Nice Ltd (NICE) Shares Bought by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Nice were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nice in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Nice in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nice in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Nice in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Nice in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nice to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nice from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.76. Nice Ltd has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $119.83.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $345.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.49 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.15%. equities analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.