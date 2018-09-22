Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NXST. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Noble Financial downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens set a $94.00 target price on Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.
Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.89. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $89.75.
In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 7,392 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $598,899.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Jones sold 2,238 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $170,155.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,782. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 102.2% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 765,700 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 59.1% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,865,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,044,000 after purchasing an additional 692,829 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $34,247,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,083,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,523,000 after purchasing an additional 291,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,684,000 after purchasing an additional 257,729 shares during the last quarter.
About Nexstar Media Group
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
Recommended Story: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.