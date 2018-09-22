Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NXST. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Noble Financial downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens set a $94.00 target price on Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.89. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $89.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.92 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 7,392 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $598,899.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Jones sold 2,238 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $170,155.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,782. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 102.2% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 765,700 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 59.1% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,865,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,044,000 after purchasing an additional 692,829 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $34,247,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,083,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,523,000 after purchasing an additional 291,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,684,000 after purchasing an additional 257,729 shares during the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

