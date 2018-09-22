Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Position Reduced by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 27.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,087,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,175,531,000 after buying an additional 6,532,988 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 2.6% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,189,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,253,000 after buying an additional 258,789 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 54.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,404,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,222,000 after buying an additional 2,598,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,089,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,885,000 after buying an additional 583,232 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 6.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,598,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,716,000 after buying an additional 228,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $38,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $112,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,307.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $703,443. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.18. Newmont Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Newmont Mining from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price target on Newmont Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Newmont Mining Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

