New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) (NGD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Get New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) alerts:

NGD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.20 to $1.60 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.42.

Shares of NGD opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. New Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 187,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 54,374 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) (NGD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold Inc (Pre-Merger) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.