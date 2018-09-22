New Age Beverages (NBEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NBEV has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Shares of New Age Beverages stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,275,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,349,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. New Age Beverages has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Willis acquired 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Evans acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,616.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Age Beverages stock. Timpani Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,892 shares during the quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of New Age Beverages worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

